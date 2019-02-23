Weather alert issued for 30 states bracing for another storm

More
More snowfall and icy temperatures expected in 30 states.
2:51 | 02/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Weather alert issued for 30 states bracing for another storm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61257913,"title":"Weather alert issued for 30 states bracing for another storm","duration":"2:51","description":"More snowfall and icy temperatures expected in 30 states.","url":"/GMA/News/video/weather-alert-issued-30-states-bracing-storm-61257913","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.