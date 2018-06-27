Transcript for Western wildfire threatens hundreds of homes

Matthew dowd, thanks very much. We move to the wildfire warnings out west. The raging pawnee fire spreading across northern California scorching more than 13,000 acres threatening hundreds of homes, fierily 3,000 firefighters are battling to contain it and will Carr is in clear lake oaks, California. Good morning, will. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Homeowners feeling helpless this morning. There's been a hellish Orange glow and destruction on the ground. This garage crushed and check out this skeleton of this four-wheeler. Nearly two dozen homes have been destroyed and hundreds more are still being threatened. Now, we've been on the front lines with the fire crews every single day as we've watched this grow bigger and bigger. Overnight the massive fire in lake county, California, ripping through fuel with bone dry brush potentially taking aim at 600 homes in its path. This fire exploded on the hillside behind me. You can hear those flames and it is so hot it's biting at my skin. This plume of smoke goes up for miles. Firefighters exhausted but raging an around the clock war on the inferno that destroyed 22 homes and businesses and charred 13,000 acres and triggered mass evacuations. Some homeowners leaving sprinklers on their rooftops. The minute they think you are in danger they are there. Reporter: Mary Ann silva chose to stay behind to watch her llamas but thanked the men and women on the front lines. I want to cry when I say this, so thankful for them putting their lives on the line to keep us safe. Reporter: Thousands of firefighters now battling more than 30 wildfires at the western United States. Conditions brutal. Scalding temperatures, low humidity and whipping winds sparking fire after fire. The time to prepare was yesterday. We need people to really take the time to have a plan. Reporter: With that in mind there are some things homeowners can do to protect their property that includes getting rid of shrubs and trees near your house. All it takes for one ember to drop down and everything can go up in flames. Important since fire season these days is practically year round. Does seem that way, will. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.