Transcript for Wildfires spread in Oregon, California

falling down. Eporter: And the I on high pressutill gingntense area the places suffering ldfires. Reno and, of course, 48 large ldfires burning and we have to go righto our claytondell who is at the fergun fe near semite. Repor hey, ginger good morning. The big problem here is the terrai is very steep. It is ho a everything burning is extrely dry. The conditions H ad as they can get. In Oregon two fast-moving wildfiresenlfing multiple Dings, wind roaring across farmland. Therson racing just ahead of the fl plowing a makeshif fire eak. Officials in wco county, oregonastf portlan telling residents to evacuate immediately. Centraloint, Oregon, families rushio get os the wilire burns right along dehe freeway. In California the smo frohe 13,000-acre fire near yosemite making air quality hazardous a thick layer of smoke. Visibils an issue. Ept can be ngerous. You want to know where the fire is at. Tely. Reporter: At T firefighting aircraft are grounded because they can't F in smoke -- smoky actions it's E boots making the bigger imct. Not a single home has lt but hundreds evacuated. Bin. Thinking of them, Clayton,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.