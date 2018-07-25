Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot swells to $512M

Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot has reached $433 million

Now Playing: Winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in California

Now Playing: Papa John's founder accused of sexual harassment

Now Playing: Amazon: Prime Day breaking records despite glitches

Now Playing: Amazon's website, mobile app crash during Prime Day

Now Playing: How to score the biggest deals this Amazon Prime Day

Now Playing: Consumers counting down to Amazon's biggest sales day of the year

Now Playing: Toy store cancels 'Pay Your Age' deal after overwhelming turnout

Now Playing: Lines wrap around the block for Build-A-Bear 'pay your age' day

Now Playing: Papa John's founder resigns, apologizes for racial slur

Now Playing: Tory Burch on best ways to network

Now Playing: Tory Burch shares advice for moms re-entering the workforce

Now Playing: US-made pen company celebrates 50 years of journeying to space

Now Playing: Trump says Harley-Davidson 'will be taxed like never before'

Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' stars on how to get a raise

Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' stars share the best way to ask for a promotion

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have sunglasses, jewelry and more

Now Playing: Theranos CEO faces criminal charges