Transcript for Winter storm brings more travel delays, snow and rain

Now to that winter storm on the move creating more travel headaches. Airlines racing to de-ice planes at Chicago's o'hare airport. Monday hundreds of more flights canceled or delayed and now that bringing snow and rain here to the northeast. Rob is tracking it all for us. Good morning. It's going to take some time to catch up on flights. Such heavy, wet snow in Chicago. Look at all the trees coming down and roads coated in ice. What a nightmare for folks trying to get around by train or bus. The problem with November snow, it is warm and makes it difficult to drive, especially on untreated roads, what we saw last night at Erie, Pennsylvania. Look at that jackknifed trailer east of Cleveland, a similar situation. This person almost hitting a light pole there. More snow today. A low here, one spinning off the coast there and as these two merge that will bring in more cold air turning more to snow throughout the day today. Seen a foot in parts of new Hampshire and Vermont. Over 50,000 without power. I expect more outages today and potentially over a foot of snow over the next several days.

