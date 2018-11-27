-
Now Playing: Winter storm moves east, may impact millions of commutes
-
Now Playing: Winter storm forces flight delays, cancelations during holiday rush
-
Now Playing: Could this be the craziest Christmas lights display in America?
-
Now Playing: Woman meets her biological father after unexpected results from a DNA test kit
-
Now Playing: Wells Fargo to match donations to Feeding America for up to $1 million
-
Now Playing: How to make the most out of Giving Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Lin-Manuel Miranda featured in the holiday issue of Vanity Fair magazine
-
Now Playing: New cancer treatment credited for saving the life of 9-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: Amanda Bynes speaks out about her mental breakdown
-
Now Playing: California homeowner tracks down hero fireman seen on doorbell cam
-
Now Playing: Family wins years-long battle over elaborate Christmas display
-
Now Playing: Hang-glider's attempt to save his life caught on camera
-
Now Playing: American professor investigated for involvement in genetically edited babies
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday smashes sales records
-
Now Playing: Trump defends using tear gas on migrants at US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Winter storm brings more travel delays, snow and rain
-
Now Playing: Special counsel says Paul Manafort broke cooperation deal
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dogs may help women get a good night's sleep, study shows
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' surprises talented YMCA teen with $10,000 after he sings in Times Square
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' turns one studio audience member into an instant celebrity!