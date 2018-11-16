Winter storm prompts thousands of flight delays, cancellations

More
Some travelers were forced to camp out at New York-area airports, and others faced treacherous road conditions getting into the terminals.
1:03 | 11/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Winter storm prompts thousands of flight delays, cancellations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59239676,"title":"Winter storm prompts thousands of flight delays, cancellations","duration":"1:03","description":"Some travelers were forced to camp out at New York-area airports, and others faced treacherous road conditions getting into the terminals.","url":"/GMA/News/video/winter-storm-prompts-thousands-flight-delays-cancellations-59239676","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.