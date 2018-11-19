Transcript for Woman possibly pushed to death on cruise ship identified

We have new detays about the mysterious death of an American woman on a cruise ship. The family of almarosa Tenorio is speaking out. Let's go Victor Oquendo. Reporter: The family says she was a mother, grandmother and a teacher's aide. A woman fell to her death aboard this princess cruise ship in the caribbean. This is 52-year-old almarosa Tenorio. She enjoyed traveling, describing her as an avid cruiser. Investigators working to determine how she plummeted 14 stories onto a lifeboat after struggling with an unidentified man according to local reports. The royal princess was between curacao and aruba at the time of her death last week. The ship docking in ft. Lauderdale over the weekend. Reliving the announcement over the P.A. System. They made the announcement into our rooms. Reporter: News of the tragedy quickly spreading. We only found out afterwards when we arrived in aruba that an accident had taken place. We couldn't get off the ship until local authorities gave us permission. Reporter: The FBI is investigating along with the officials in aruba. The prosecutor telling ABC news they are looking at every angle, including possible homicide. They have conducted a forensic investigation and an autopsy, but have not revealed the results, only saying she died of unnatural causes. Tenorio's family releasing a statement saying, in part, almarosa was a loving daughter, sister, mom and grand mother with a good heart. She will be missed by all that knew her. Tenorio was traveling with her husband at the time. Officials in aruba tell us that he was questioned, but as a witness, and at this time, he is not a suspect. George? Okay, Victor. Such a sad story. Cecilia?

