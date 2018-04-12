Transcript for Woman sues Hilton for $100 million, alleging employee filmed her in the shower

that ABC news exclusive. A woman alleging she was secretly recorded while showering at a Hampton inn & suites then blackmailed. Paula Faris is here with the disturbing details and we learned that the woman just filed a massive lawsuit against the hotel's parent company. Yeah, she did. Good morning. She's claiming she was recorded by a hotel employee. She does not know who this person is and she says there's evidence proving she is not the only victim here. This morning, she is scared for her life. This morning one of the biggest hotel chains in 89 world is facing a $100 million lawsuit after a woman claims one of its unidentified employees filmed her in the shower in order to blackmail and extort her. The woman whose face ABC news is not showing says she fears for her safety after she says she was recorded without her consent while taking a shower in Hilton's Hampton inn and "Sweet home alabama"s in downtown Albany in 2015. In a newly filed lawsuit, the Jane doe alleges she did not realize she was recorded until this September when she says she was received an email with a link to her shower video on an x-rated website. Her full name and the video's title and a message reading this is you, right? All I could think is my life is over. If this gets out my life is absolutely over. Reporter: According to the complaint the next day the extorter threatened to post videos of her on other sites unless she sent a new private video in exchange. You have until midnight to send me something good or I will post videos, your name, info everywhere then I send to people you know. You can enjoy being famous. She alleges that when she didn't respond over the next couple of weeks the extorter posted the video on more sites and then created an email address using her name and emailed the video to her friends, family and colleagues along with this message that read in part, dear friends, I am trying to recruit some friends to help me out a friend's art project for which I got to be the model. It's a little daring. Let me know what you think. It was just absolutely traumatizing because these are people I went to law school with. They're friends. They're co-workers and they were sent a link to what looks like an email I sent. Reporter: She alleges the person then sent another email demanding she send thousands of dollars to a Bitcoin address in exchange for pulling the video. You are you're buying peace, easy, right. You don't go into a hotel room and think something like this can happen to you and it happened to me. If we can spare one more person from this happening to, then it would be worth it. Reporter: She alleges she might not be the only victim. We've investigated extensively as far as we can go without Hilton's help at this point and that investigation has revealed that there is at least another victim. Reporter: A spokesperson for the hotel responded overnight telling ABC news the safety and security of our guests is our highest priority. We will continue to work with the authorities to discover the perpetrator and see that she/he is held accountable. This particular Hilton hotel in Albany says they recently went through a complete renovation. They did not find any recording devices. A spokesperson for Hilton hotels says they were alerted to this story yesterday through our reporting. They told us they take the well-being of all of their guests very seriously. They're committed to supporting the independent ownership and management of the property as they investigate, respond and cooperate with any law enforcement investigations. People watching this morning and wanting to know is there something that they can do to make sure this doesn't happen to them. We can't live in fear but when you enter the hotel room do a quick sweep. Look for things that are tampered with and think about where you would hide something and go with your gut. You can buy an rf detector. It looks like a walkie-talkie. It detects wi-fi signal and if you look through the view finder and turn the light on it will detect any camera lenses that might be in the room. You want to try it. Take a look through it. You can look at our camera right there. You see our camera lens. I see Justin. I don't how to turn it off, though. Where can you find this? Online. Hilton didn't know about it until we were reporting on it? Uh-huh. Wow. Thank you. We will switch gears to a 9-year-old who is learning to

