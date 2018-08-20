Woman survives 10 hours at sea after falling overboard on cruise

A female passenger on a Norwegian cruise ship fell off the boat before midnight Saturday about 60 miles off the coast of Croatia. The cruise alerted the coast guard and she was rescued 10 hours later.
1:57 | 08/20/18

