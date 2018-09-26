Transcript for World leaders appear to laugh at Trump at UN

President trump told the press conference this evening. Where he sure to face questions about Brett Cavanaugh in his accusers and also questions about that scene at the United Nations where world leaders appear to laugh. That's something to president Cynthia Vega who that the UN this morning with more good morning system. Hey Michael good rainy morning she wanted to set the stage for what happens inside his building here behind me this is a very serious setting with all of these world leaders gathered. There's rarely even applause. Let alone laughter but when president trump what I hear delivering what essentially as a go to applause line from his campaign rallies and around the country. It did not go well just watch. In less than two years. My administration has accomplished more than. Almost any administration. In the history of our country. America is so true. Didn't expect that reaction but that's up. Gala the president later told reporters that line was meant to elicit laughter he is back here again today Michael for day three of the UN of course all eyes on that press conference later this evening. This just his second solo press conference on US soil Michael since taking office. And I thank you sincerely appreciate day.

