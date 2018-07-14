Transcript for 6-year-old girl heard crying on viral tape reunited with mother

We're going to mn now to another politically explosive issue, the children parated from their parents at the border. This mng, the 6-year girl whose cries ignited outrage, she's now been reunitedwith her mom. The Ron happened as a California judge decides the fates of othilies who have also been separated. C's Marci Gonzalez is in los Angeles covering all the develots for us this morning. Hi there, Marc Reporr: Hi, Paula and Dan, good morning. That judge ordered families be given at leasthours' notice at these reus are finally ING after many parents including the mother you're out to see got aval and detail the last minute having scramble to be there for these long awaitoments. This 6-year-old girl whose voice for many sounded the alarm on the issue of mnt families separated at the border now hand in hand withotagain. Alison Jimena Valencia Madrid heard in this recording first obtained by propublica. Reporter: Reunited with her in Houston after a month of being held in detention centers ds of mileapart. Describing how much she missed her. Y Madrid saying came here to escape violence in el Salvador focused on her as fight and encouraging oth re separated from their children this woman from Guatemala traveling from Ari to new York reunited with her three kids. After be apart F 1/2 nths. These and other emotional moments like this one caught O CNN coming a a court-ordered deadne requiring that children younger than 5 separated under the trump nistration zero lerance pocy be reunited wiheir parent. Officials saying 57 of the 103 kids aow back wi their families. T the other 46 were deemed ineligible. Thorclu says there are L thousandof older childreneparated from thrents. Wnt all the children who eligie fification we think it may be asys 3,000re July 26th. Rteedal judgere in California now ordering the government Ty for TRAV and othecosts of bnging those families back together. Paula. It is good to see those reunions.marci, thank you very much for

