Transcript for This Amazon coat has become the hottest of the season - for under $150

that's winning winter getting great reviews showing up on treats from New York to Chicago to California and get this, it's from Amazon. Becky Worley is in San Francisco trying it out. Looks good on you, Becky. Good morning. Nice. Good morning, robin. Yeah, I mean, fashion is fickle. It can be pricey and exclusive but when it comes to this $140 coat known commonly as the amaz coat this is fashion getting downright democratic. Award season and fashion are synonymous. Love what you are wearing. THA you. This is a marchesa. Versace. Versace. Talk to us about what you're wearing. Who am I wearing? Amazon. That's right. The hottest item in the streets is this coat for under $140 with over 6,000 reviews, the ol thickened down jacket is this season's must have outerwear. It gets 4.2 out of 5 stars. So bemoaning it's not waterproof but its write-ups have descriptors like very luminous paneling and balenciaga-like zippers. People are shopping for likes and follows to grow their audience. This is not that exceptional. It's a pretty standard looking jacket but people are buying it to buy into the club and be part of that movement. Reporter: So popular it has its own Instagram ham. You can't walk a block without seeing the Amazon coat so I thought I had to create an Instagram about it. Reporter: Glowing online reviews and Amazon's own search everyone general ranking the momentum is building. The jacket popping up everywhere you look including the streets of Chicago. I saw another woman in it recently and my son yelled, mommy she's got your coat. Reporter: On every block in New York City. The coat is amazing. It is warm. There are so many practical pockets. I love these extra zippers here so you get a little bit of extra space. The hood is super cozy and fits over my big hat. I love it. Reporter: This must have coat showing the hottest trends for the coldest days can come from the oddest places. At $140 this coat is a lot cheaper than other trendy coats. For example, this is a Canada goose parka. $825. This montclair parka is $1,950. So 140 bucks for this thing, robin, pretty good price. It is a great price. I love it's a little longer in the back, you know, you got a little tail. I like that. You know. Very forgiving. But besides the look and the price, what else are the benefits of this jacket? Well, you know, my producer has a theory. She thinks this coat for a certain set of New York young moms is really popular and she thinks it's because the side zippers expand and this -- right front here, it pops open so if you're pregnant, it kind of looks decent, so I mean I think it's a good-looking coat. Looks like half a sleeping bag but what do you guys think? Thumb's up? Thumb's down? Have you all seen this? Okay. No, no, no. Wait a minute. No, that's what you think of me. What do you think of the jacket. No, just kidding. Hey, Becky, thank you as always. Appreciate that.

