Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on items that simplify life

steals" with Tory Johnson, the theme is on the go so we'll be on the go with beautiful models showing the products today. This first deal is sumptuous. It is. So softies, so Amy has that softies first of all, this is so soft they call this a marshmallow. She's been wearing it all morning. I think she's the envy of everyone in the studio. Kangaroo pocket, the hood and perfect length so it's not just great for curling up on a cozy couch but could run outside if you have to, do some errands. Come to "Gma." Come to "Gma." It is so delicious. Normally $99 slashed in half, $49 for a softies marshmallow lounger. Like Christmas is coming. So good. Okay, on the go. Yes, so we've got Cory here. Cory, come on down. So, this is -- what I love about this, there he's got it. This is their vegan leather tote. We got the matching toiletry bag so everything comes in a set either animal friendly or the canvas, cotton canvas perfect size. This is not leather. This is not leather. It feels fabulous. It's animal friendly and you get the two pieces no matter what pattern you choose, great for a weekend or for every day, gym, laptop. You could fit everything in here. Very polished looking. Really good deal, normally $152 per set slashed to $48, that's a 68% savings. Tory, I love these. Sholdit, so Laura. Come on down. What I love about this is this is the infinity scarf that holes everything because of its secret pocket. So this secret pocket -- Look at this. This is my favorite thing. I have all kinds of goodies. So much stuff, you can put phone, money, credit card, sunglasses, keys, passport, it's brilliant for snacks. Good idea. Seven different colors, normally $40 slashed in half, 20 bucks for your sholdit. Good for traveling. What's this? This is 1voice. Blueteeth beanies so there are two speakers built into these. I can tell he's rocking out. They've got speakers built into these so you can talk, you can listen to your music and you get to be stylish and warm at the same time. Regularly $70, slashed by 57% so 30 bucks for a bluetooth beanie that keeps you stylish and listening to your favorite music. The holidays are closer than we like to think about. These are all great gift ideas. Don't you love it. I love it. You look adorable. All right, cool. Next up, Billy, he is not just a supermodel but he is also a true believer in thinoptics. So these are -- A beloved member of our "Gma" staff. That he is so two years ago when -- Model for us. He fell in love with these. So he's got them right on his phone, the readers sitting right there pinched on his nose so he has his readers everywhere he goes. The ones he's wearing are lighter than a nickel. They're also thinner than two credit cards so superthin and best part is he's never losing his readers. If you have your phone you got your readers. They are so light. Unbelievably light, the ones with the arms, they come with a pod for your phone or keychain version or credit cardioversion. These are brilliant. Every single strength, normally 20 to $50 all slashed in half, 10 to $25. And then finally, shapewear. Yummie shapewear and we have Ashley in the leggings. Come on down, Ashley. What I love about this, it slims without suffocating. Yeah. It provides all day control. Hugs without squeezing so we've got leggings, a variety, feel these sueded ones. Convertible bras. Actually a bodysuit. Tanks, huge assortment normally 34 to $98, everything is slashed in half so they start at $17. Awesome. Tory, you have nailed it. Every single one of these products is great for someone it your family. Great for you if you're on the go and all will be because everyone in our audience is going home with a -- Sholdit scarf and thinoptics reading glass.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.