Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Products to enhance your kitchen and home

your kitchen. Let's get right to it. This smells divine. Yes, that is pumpkin souffle from happy wax. You get these little soy wax melts. They're infused with essential oils, a slew of fragrances but I chose since it's fall this pumpkin souffle. You can get the melters on the melts. Big choice. Amazing way to get a great scent in your home without fire also. That's exactly right. So normally $13 to $40 depending on what you choose. Everything slached in half so it starts at $6.50. Fun. Another really smart one. This is the pillbox so this is a smart pillbox that has sensors in each drawer so if you don't take your pills on time you get a notification on your phone. Wow. Your family members can get notified that it's time to take the pills so this really enables a whole family to get involved with health advocacy. Normally $75 slashed in half, $37.50. Okay. So this replaces a sponge and a paper towel or multiple paper towels. They are durable, they are eco friendly so most of us waste so many paper towels. There's a huge assortment of these. Normally $18 per set. Today slashed in half, $9 for a set. Super smart. Green. Get the last drop. The long spatula that allows you to get condiments, cosmetics, every last drop, regular LI $5.50 but today half off, starting at $2.50. Never miss a drop. Uncommon gourmet, the most delectable balsamic glazes, balsamic vinegar, olive/s. Backstage we couldn't get people to top eating. The packaging is spectacular. Someone thought it was tequila. That one was not me. It's gorgeous. These start normally at $19 but all slashed between 50 and 60% so $9.50 to $30, gorgeous gifts. This is my favorite. Coastal Carolina, these gorgeous cutting boards, these are all made by veterans and servicemen in North Carolina. They range from $45 to $95. I love the Turkey one but all the shapes are gorgeous. Half off and start at $22.50, functional and beautiful. Support the troops. This is a great one. All are great but this balsamic is divine and everyone here is going home with products from happy wax, spatti and wet-it! We partnered with all the

