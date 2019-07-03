Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have products from women-owned businesses

our very special "Deals & steals," boss edition. We're celebrating women's history month with Tory Johnson. And incredible bargains. From companies funded, founded by women and many are here today and with us here, so started with Dr. Amy Baxter of -- this is a product that you actually invented. Tell us about it. I did. So as a pediatrician I research needle pain but as a mom I wanted something for my child's preschool vaccinations and described frequency in vibration in ice can block pain. When a colleague used it to produce opioids, I made this. If you have tennis elbow, you could put it on and then start the vibration and it increases blood flow, decreases spasm and both decrease pain. It's really intense. A simple way to block pain without pills. You already feel the it's already getting cold. I like that. That's the goal. The ice pack and the vibration. So you can feel it. There's an option for kids. The kids too. 32 million needle procedures, ivf, adults who have multiple sclerosis injections. A little kid afraid to get a And you came up with this. You invented it. I did. We've got -- I did get a grant from the nih so we were supported by the government but needle fear increased 252%. So many are afraid of needles a lot of people need something to help them draw blood, go to the doctor and vaccinate their own We'll make it easier for people to get it. You brought us a great deal. So normally 60 to $80 for the portable wearable usable reusable device. Today slashed in half, 30 to $40 for your choice. We have another Amy. I have tried this. This is fantastic. Lay-n-go. Patented cosmetic bag that when you open becomes a cosmetic mat. Perfect. Traveling and there's no space on the counter and you're -- you just happen to have a tiny bathroom and need to create space for your makeup. No more digging and dumping. Yeah, yeah. And nothing falls out. Your glam team loves this because -- Alaina -- We have a lip so nothing rolls out. There is a zipper pocket for jewelry and an elastic strap for your brushes and to close it simply squeeze and pull. There you go. And you go. And you know what's cool, that you'll like they make a travel dog bed so there is a travel -- I haven't seen this one yet. That we have not featured that. That is new, a dog bed. There is an option to store gadgets so when you have buyers for all your technology, Amy's got us covered and there is a really great deal. What is the deal. Normally $32 to $50 but Amy hooked us up. Slashed to just $16 to $19.50. Yes. You still got to make money. Thank you, ladies. I'm digging the jack. A good look, Amy. She's the boss. She's the boss. Okay, so these are all shoes that are made in America. Made in America and I learned today that less than 1% of shoes are made in America. Less than 1%. Yes, so isn't that crazy? So this is super cool. Lightweight, stylish, nonslip sole on the back which is important. Very important. So we've got so many different styles. That little heart emblem, first time featuring that. These gorgeous embellishments, the little wedge flip-flops so take something basic that's comfortable but kind of make it a little fancier, that's their mission to be fashionable but comfortable at the same time. And what is the deal? Normally 44 to $55 all slashed in half so they start at $22 for your choice. Yes. Really comfortable. All right. Okay. And then so finch berry makes all of these gorgeous soaps by hand. Look at how beautiful. I wanted to like pull one out to show you. They're beautiful soaps. Look how intricate. Gorgeous lather. All natural. This is one of my favorites, is it taped down? Sweetly southern. So that's a shimmer body wash. Why did you give me sweetly southern? Because I'm -- There you go. These fizzy bath soaps kind of turn a bathtime into heaven, all the products from this company are beautiful and all natural ingredients. Normally $10 to $22, all slashed in half so it starts today at 5 bucks. That's it?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.