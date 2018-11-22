Transcript for The hottest Black Friday deals for gaming consoles, TV's and more

pumpkin pie. Becky Worley is back with the best Black Friday savings secrets and so we have so many choices, it's hard to know where to begin. What do you recommend? By the way I'm leaning on this stove because it's a fake stove. I mean today, though, Dan. I mean, isn't today the day because you cook a little bit, you shop online a little bit. So, we thought we'd start our deals in the kitchen with, oh, a great deal on an Xbox 1x. The mine craft bundle. Such a hot, hot deal. 199 plus $60 in Kohl's cash. It's a good $100 savings. Also low fat and vegan. So what about phones? It seems like and I know there's a joke here, it seems like this is a real opportunity to score a deal. Oh, score, you said. Score? Yes. All right. Here we go. Set, Omaha, Omaha, hut, hut. Yes. Phone deal. Everywhere today, go long, go long. Whoo. Huh, hey, the Samsung s9 on sale now. Straight discount. Unlocked version $200 off at Best Buy and the contract version is $300 off so that is a very, very good deal. All right. So now there's some deals that may blow us away. Oh, they may blow us away. I mean after we play football, there might be some leave, possibly some leaves. So we got to clean up those fallen leaves. Oh, no, our blower -- oh, there it is. There we go. I got to tell you, these power tools on Thanksgiving is exciting. I was told not to operate heavy machinery. Luckily I have that under control here with the football, I'm really doing this. Hot wheels, 30% off at JCPenney. They're trying to fill that void that toys "R" us left and have a huge sale today and seeing these yelys toys, a hot deal from Meyer. Yellies. Noise activated audience, can you make some noise here. I have a 3-year-old and I'm never telling him. You saved the best deal for last. The TV? Yes, TVs. It's all about the parade. ?????? ?????? Oh, yes. Pretty amazing. 699 from Best Buy for this and the cheapest TV we saw today was a polaroid 32-inch from target. That is $79.50. This was the most elaborate shopping segment I've ever seen. Becky, you're the best. Yes, yes, yes. Thank you to the bj steppers. Black Friday deals all week on our website, goodmorningamerica.com/shop. Over to whit. Dan, thank you.

