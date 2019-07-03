Transcript for An incredible business owner surprised with a $10K grant on 'GMA'

Tory has savings from companies run by women and many of them are right here with us here in times square. Melissa is here. Most of us looking for ways to get more sleep and you have a sleep mask that is weighted and I love this. Scientifically proven to help you relax the mind and help you sleep better. You came up with this idea because you yourself were having a hard time getting to sleep. I reached my arm over the sweatshirt and I'm not one for the eye mask. The elastic is uncomfortable and You put a sweatshirt. The arm of my sweatshirt and creating something long, strap-free, comfortable and I was researching the fill material I needed to weight it with something to eliminate the strap I stumbled on weighted blankets and how -- ? Used in hospital. My mission became twofold not only to share the benefits of weight because a little touch goes a long way, we are all stressed out working hard and could really benefit from weighted products. What's the deal, Tory. Really good deal, formally 30 bucks, slashed in half for $15 for a nodpod. It's a good one. This one is "Shark tank" approved, okay? Army officers, okay, and tell us how it is to start a business like this. Well, starting a business is extremely difficult. But we truly believe that our mental toughness is what helped us succeed just going to west point and then serving in the army and Ashley going to combat has really helped us. Be strong women. So it's all about when you get knocked down getting back up. Uh-huh. Everything has an inspirational message. You guys picked one specifically you think robin should have. What does it say. We picked strong wome may we know them, may we be them, may we love them. Thank you, Ashley. I am a woman warrior. Thank you. All the pieces have great message you'll learn more about online. Many 389 to $45 normally but they have hooked us up all half off starting at $19.50 did thank you. You know what, and thank you for your service. Thank you so much for your service. And let's give a round of applause for all these incredible entrepreneurs. Yes. You know what, it is so important to support one another, especially those just getting started so this morning we want to highlight the story of one woman who took the leap to start her own business. Take a look. With her 8-month-old baby George on one arm and a catering order in the other it's a delicate balance in a 2i7 Cal day for Becky Rosen haul. Being a small business owner is hard. There's ups and downs, that's okay. Reporter: Spreading the joy of cream cheese is her dream. Sparked by a late night craving six years ago. One night I was playing around in my kitchen and started throwing ingredients together. Trying to come up with something that was quick and delicious. And I made these chocolate dipped cream cheese bites and when I realized the potential, I quit my job and I knew I had to pursue that direction. Reporter: It's cream cheese with a twist. Whipped, piped and dipped into chocolate. She calls it Becky's bites and it's definitely hitting a sweet spot with her customers. That's delicious. Reporter: One night my husband and I were talking about the concept. We realized that having a retail store was really what it needed. Reporter: Becky along with her husband Richard took a leap of faith opening their 300-square-foot New York City storefront in 2017. We have basically put it all on the line. Everything we can put towards this business we are. We always come back to do we still believe in this? Does it feel right? I think you have to trust your gut and at least you can say you did it and have no regrets. Wow! Becky is with us right now. Becky, come on up. Come up here, Becky. Come up here with your little one. Little baby George. Come right here. You didn't know this was going to happen. That we were going to highlight you. Well, we want to know -- first of all, congratulations. Thank you. Hi, little buddy. What is next for you and Becky's bites. We actually are now launching a national line. It's called Becky's dips starting with our most popular snack pack beckaroos and want to see it in as many hands and stores as possible. You want to say something? You can play with that. I want to say something. We want to help you and Becky's bites continue to grow so easycater.com connects offices around America with reliable caterers and so proud to help you grow so with their help we have a little gift for you. Come on out, guys. Becky, we'd like to present you with this check to continue growing your business. We are so inspired by your story. Watch out, George. Watch out, George. Oh, my gosh. You know, we actually work with them. We do a lot of business with ez catering. How will this help you? Well, we're scaling up to manufacture and produce this on a national scale so every bit helps. Heavy bit helps. We're happy to do it for you. Thank you to ez caterers. We thank you for being with us so everyone in the audience is going home with products from eight of these companies right there displayed on that table. We thank you to all of our business owners, our boss ladies. You guys rock and you inspire us every single day. George is so good. All this noise and, look at little baby George. He's got this. You want to say hi. He said momma so far. Not da-da. We partnered with all of these companies on these great deals so get these deals and we have nine more digital exclusive deals on our website. Check that out.

