Transcript for Your ultimate guide to navigating 2018 Black Friday deals

And we are now closing in on the biggest bargains of the year from Thanksgiving to black Friday and cyber Monday. We're going to test the sales smarts of an audience member, Jessica, who is right here and we're going to get the best shopping strategy from our deal detective Becky Worley and what we're going to do, we're going to play a quick little game and go down, you have these tags here. You're going to tag each one of these categories to see what you think is the best time to buy each group. So we have Thanksgiving, black Friday, the weekend or cyber Monday so you put those tags on where you guess it's best to buy each one and, audience, you can help her along the way. Are you ready, Jessica? Go. Looking at that and looking at TVs and travel. Okay. Clothing, she says cyber Monday. And then toys and makeup, the weekend. You said the weekend, okay. Let's see how she did. That was a great job, Jessica. Becky, you're up now. You tell us when is the best time. Jessica said the weekend to buy toys and makeup and the right answer is Black Friday. Oh, yes. Build a bear has their 12-23467 plushes on sale Black Friday only while supplies last for $6. Lots of toys on sale that day. Also makeup. So rarely goes on sale, stock up on staples. I will do that. I know. I sense you will. Okay. Clothing, Jessica said -- Cyber Monday. She said cyber Monday, the answer is -- The weekend. Oh, no. But the good news about clothing, you want to try it on in stores so this is go to the mall. You can shop online both in store and online. We expect discounts of 40% to 60% so it's really a great thing to buy and stock up on. Gaming. All the gaming consoles, Jessica said Black Friday. But the answer is Thanksgiving. Yes. We are seeing things like headphones, gaming consoles, so the switch from Nintendo is 329 plus 90 bucks in Kohl's cash on Thanksgiving and then finally Jessica said, unfortunately, I already know -- Not Thanksgiving. For TVs it's cyber Monday. Cyber Monday. We're really seeing great discounts from Walmart they have a Samsung 58-incher for 447 on cyber Monday. A preview you only see on "Good morning America." Thank you for helping us out. I got to say, there was no pride -- prize involved if you got them all right. All week on our website, goodmorningamerica.com/shop for more. Now over to ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.