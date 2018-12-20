-
Now Playing: Ellen Pompeo's purse stolen in Italy
-
Now Playing: Elderly woman almost run over by man who stole her purse, police say
-
Now Playing: Carrying a micro purse for 5 days forced us to live our best minimalist life
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old shoots baskets behind his head without breaking eye contact
-
Now Playing: How to wrap gifts without tape, wrapping paper
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Military dad surprised family by returning home for Christmas
-
Now Playing: How a hurricane-ravaged community came together to 'save Christmas' this year
-
Now Playing: Chef Lidia Bastianich's PBS special explores America's cooking and traditions
-
Now Playing: Lidia Bastianich gets real about being a woman in the restaurant business
-
Now Playing: Bon Appetit's Adam Rapoport shares holiday kitchen hacks and recipes
-
Now Playing: How a mobile food bank is spreading holiday cheer this season
-
Now Playing: Military sergeant surprises his family for the holidays live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: How to make a DIY temporary tattoo ornament for your Christmas tree
-
Now Playing: These newborn babies in ugly Christmas sweaters truly make the season bright
-
Now Playing: DIY Christmas crafts: Turn old magazines into festive upcycled ornaments
-
Now Playing: We're still not over the crazy hair, nail and makeup trends of 2018
-
Now Playing: Rudolph would love these reindeer peanut butter cracker cookies
-
Now Playing: I tried tattoo eyeliner and it made me look like a celebrity
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: How 'Salvage Santa' saved Christmas for his community
-
Now Playing: How a hurricane-ravaged community came together to 'save Christmas' this year