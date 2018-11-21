Transcript for Kat Graham's guide to getting Dior ready

We are getting ready for the Bjorkman and pre outlets in New York City and so excited that you guys it with me help me get ready see everything. It goes into getting ready for such means that night the night with he'll come. I am getting ready for that he or speak out I think that kind museum I'm really excited to just kind of walk around into your caulking and can. And I think you can high and it just seems unreal. It's of grand I think. Created these moments in history. And testing some incredible people being tough and strong but still a woman and still feminine but still. Absolutely inclusive and just a really important friend. I look for tonight is this beautiful but countless that's really fun and it looks at them. Underneath it is AB beautiful pumps that he sent. And this really incredible. Bell I am very excited to Wear. And then if it gets really I always Wear at its. I've been planning this slit my whole life. A lot of equipment are involved but in a lot of ways. It has cents. I love vintage clothes when things about me is that this kind of refused to leave the ninety's. It's like award season and probably more likely legacy to something's. Happening my makeup. I spent most of my time around track cleaned so I would learn. Condit's or even of the is an everything was over the top makeup so it made sense that when a friend to carpet that the make up. Would reflect the world that I was living rich palette and sense this is Britney backstage and repellent. I'm using this phone on your eyes you. She's. Can't up. OK so my face and hair are efficiently complete and now it's time. It's. I mean I think it's back. I'm seeing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.