Meet the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show

Thank you very much. It is not only thankful Thursday but thriver Thursday and these are thrivers from our audience. Both from breast cancer and pancreatic cancer and it's exactly world pancreatic cancer awareness day. I am so delighted my production company is launching a new digital series called thriver Thursday. It features the stories of remarkable thrivers like here that we have here and also Winnie Harlow who overcame immense challenges and they are tackling life head-on. It's actually insane to me. By just being yourself the things you can achieve. It's so crazy. I'm going to be the first model with vitiligo walking for Victoria's secret. Hey, Winnie. Hi. I have so been looking forward to spending some time with you and just -- I'm so grateful. Thank you for having me. I'm really honored. Thank you for your grace. Thank you. Thank you for your style. Thank you for your strength. It takes a village, for sure. You didn't wake up like that? What? Come on. Nobody wakes up like this. Nobody. No one. Tell me about your childhood. What was it like growing up. A many from a little town right outside of the city of Toronto called malten. I was raised real close to my grandparents. My dad is from Jamaica. My mom was born in London so I was able to have like accession to a lot of places in the world. When did you realize that, huh, I don't quite look like everybody else? I think I switched schools in about grade 2. I remember I ended up making friends with these two girls. One day they like -- they were running away from me during recess and I caught up with them. Why are you running away? They're like our parents say not to play with you because we're going to get your skin. That was the first time I actually heard it and I was like, whoa. How did that impact you as a young child to have to deal with that? Growing up I was always so into what somebody thought of me, my clothes, my hair, everything about me. How do you describe vitiligo? Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease where your skin thinks your melanin is a common cold, the same way your body would fight it off it fights off the melanin in your body because it thinks you're sick. Is it frustrating to you sometimes because sometimes people want to talk about the vitiligo? So, so frustrating. Especially there's certain things like I remember going to Europe when I first started doing interviews and this woman, one of her questions was how do you feel beautiful? Like why do you feel beautiful? I just have to look at her and I was like, you're so ignorant. Girl, you're walking in the Victoria's secret fashion show. Blows my mind. I can't been believe it. To know that you are in many ways changing what some people might think of being in that type of show. I'm a trail blazer. Own it, girl. It's insane. It's actually insane to me. By just being yourself the things you can achieve, it's so crazy. I'm going to be the first model with vitiligo walking for Victoria's secret. It's a door opening for like everyone. We are all the same because we're all different. People always ask me what would you like to say to little girls with vitiligo? It's bigger than that. It's so much bigger than that. It's those little girls with vitiligo, it's that little girl who didn't like her hair. It's that little girl who had freckles. It's that little boy who got ceased because his lips were too big. It's everything. And that is just a portion of Winnie's story. For more be sure to check out my Facebook page after the show and I'll be doing a Facebook live and you can watch two new thriver Thursday episodes and the thriver Thursday digital series will be sponsored by bristol-myers Squibb. So appreciative to them. If you know someone that you would like to submit and it's somebody 3w40 has overcome great odds, it can be a health issue, it could be unemployment, divorce, it doesn't matter, check it out at thriverthursday.com. Please submit somebody so we can profile them and let them know. Back now to our dynamic

