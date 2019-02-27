Transcript for Melissa McCarthy reportedly used CBD cream for Oscars red carpet foot pain

Melissa Mccarthy reportedly putting it on her feet to cut down the pain from her high but WHA is CBD? Sold in oils, pills, sprays, even candies. Cannabidiol is targeted as the hot new remedy to ease anxiety, inflammation and pain. Muscle soreness, anywhere that feels sense, tight. Reporter: The substance comes from the marijuana plant but does not produce a high like marijuana and despite its popularity and widespread use scientists know very little about how it works and its effectiveness. Because we haven't had a lot of clinical studies with CBD alone with pain, it's difficult to know. Reporter: Anecdotally some people claim it works as a cure all for everything from insomnia to eczema. I started having really bad I.T. Band pain from doing cardio like running. This has been great. Really helps with the inflammation. Reporter: CBD products are not regulated so no guarantee what Cohen concentration or other ingredients you run into. Many experts say that CBD most likely won't hurt you but they add, there's no evidence at this point that CBD has the benefits some believe. The fda releasing a statement saying we remain concerned about the proliferation and illegal marketing of unapproved cbd-containing products with unproven medical claims. Are there potential medicinal benefits? Yes. Have we proven all of them? No. More research is needed and I think we owe the public since there is all this hype. Reporter: So one recent study shows a majority of products ordered online by researchers were not labeled accurately so you can ask for a certificate of analysis when buying this stuff. Also, of course, Cecilia, check with your doctor before you use it. Do your homework. Hey, ginger.

