Transcript for Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Meet Duffy and Cookie of Hong Kong Disneyland

Clearing here in the place that we're not telling you yet we cattle nothing teens and thousand hands yes found in a trooper with got 101000 have to go. Travel real quick doesn't Duffy created by many for a nickel. From here travel companion who we are only bounding yet again as telling that offended that these and unique only to the space that we are you that the cookie ears on. You are gonna find out when and it isn't just a bit.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.