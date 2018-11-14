-
Now Playing: Mickey Mouse unimpressed as Minnie accepts another man's marriage proposal
-
Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Ginger Zee, Disney superfan visit Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Meet Duffy and Cookie of Hong Kong Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving holiday weekend travel tips
-
Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Ginger Zee, Disney superfan visit Tokyo Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Disney superfan stops by Hong Kong Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Teacher and Disney super-fan surprised with trip to Disney parks around the globe
-
Now Playing: Smash open this brand-new Chocolate Mickey Pinata
-
Now Playing: FAA warns airlines about sensor issue in Boeing's fastest-selling jet
-
Now Playing: Turbulent weather pattern expected to bring severe weather
-
Now Playing: Would you set sail on the Titanic II?
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter takes aim at East Coast
-
Now Playing: Sydney's famed Bondi Beach welcomes summer with a mile of art
-
Now Playing: There's finally a reason to pick the middle seat on an airplane
-
Now Playing: Baby who went on cross-country trip reaches 50th and final state
-
Now Playing: We've totally fallen for these fall Disney treats
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Hurricane Michael leaves mass destruction
-
Now Playing: Best tips to save money on travel this holiday season
-
Now Playing: What is it like to be on board the world's longest flight?
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump issues rare public attack against WH aide