Transcript for How changing the way you sit can help decrease back pain

Now a "Gma" healt alert thatl definely make you nt to S up straight. Dr. Ashton isere to help you perfect your Poe, but first our Becky Worley joins us from San Francisco with aew sitting unique that promiseelief from back pain. Good morning,cky. Reporter: Good morning, michaewhat if I told you everythg you thought about good posture was won tto sit properly youeedo start by standing up andagging your tail.st of USO it day, sitting and you may have heard the catchphrase sitting in new smoking. There'st oneproblem. Can't really quit sitting you can quit smoking. Reporter: Jen is a teacher of spinefulness and whileng ss is a good idea Jens Youn also sit tter. She says, one, STO thinking about yourposture. People lift their Chestand do you feel WHA ? My delts. Everyone does theood posture thing and sits up straight. When you sit up straihow do you feel? Like I have a rod jammed up myck. Yeah. My Che is out. My shoulders are back. Reporter: That's not ainable so bucking tradition, she says, throw T posture idea out. Instead step two, sit down diently. You want to tip from -- tip yourrso. Move the but back, nice and want to feel that your mstring isengthening or stretching. Oueel that? Tightight here. And then as soon as you feel a hamstring stretch the you want to sit -- you start sitting --re go. Nice. This seems sustainable. Reporter: The final tip if you find yourself slump offer huncdon't pull E tight to get ban alnment. Stand up and start ov. Resit so that we're overlytracting the low back mus and creating new back in. W, Jen says this is not a silver bullet. Rather a paradigmt. I'm sitting moromfortably already, guys. Well, that is nice that Y are sitting mfortably, Becky. We'll N how to do that ourselves. Let's check in with D jenniferashton. Odning, doc. Good morning. I'm holding thistraption here and TRE's so ma different appres to back painwhat medically is going on. Ere's what I want to you think of. Yoowhis as an athlete. When people have pain in one sif their body it's about the opposing muscle group. Thinbout your core. You imagines band as the muscles in your backn you slouch it pulls everything in back tighter, muscles, discs, yourspine. En Y sit up St Y have slack. It's about working the front as well as the back. We want our audience -- want to sit properly, right? If you want to sit properly, I need you all to stand .everybody, stand up. Con. Dr. Show us how it'sdone. Okay, so when you sit down go head to first of aant your tucked in and sho back and down, your core engaged. You want to be sitting on yr sit bones and you want your feet right under yknee, none of this action. Oh, really. You should try is. Go ahead. Sit down. It'l about having erything over erything else so you want to a straight line. Now, are there any high-tech anlow-tech method. There is and I want tohow U high tech. Ra is helping us. The posture shker. Wn you slouch and then we have a ball that courages that nice, Yo know, kind of good posture that's really not that nsive. This isbout $8 D that, ra, 'S how you're doing during the da it tracks everything. And you don't want to sit for too long so, audience, we G to take a break. You got to stand up whi weo that. T's go, everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.