-
Now Playing: How to find the right workout and diet for your personality
-
Now Playing: How to develop a safe workout routine this year
-
Now Playing: How to choose the best workout based on your personality
-
Now Playing: These realistic characters are actually made of cake
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old sobbing at her parents' wedding will hit you right in the feels
-
Now Playing: Trump to sign executive order on family separation
-
Now Playing: Josh Brolin on 'Sicario 2,' stepmom Barbra Streisand becoming a grandma
-
Now Playing: How 'Mulan' helped me accept my sexuality and gender
-
Now Playing: Kate Spade's brand pledges $1M to prevent suicides
-
Now Playing: Mike Myers hints at possible new 'Austin Powers' movie
-
Now Playing: Easy summer dessert recipes with fewer than 200 calories
-
Now Playing: Country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share marriage secrets
-
Now Playing: Who is Meghan Markle's go-to designer behind her coveted looks?
-
Now Playing: Janet Jackson opens up about 'intense' battle with depression
-
Now Playing: Parents caught on camera brawling at youth softball game
-
Now Playing: First look at Amazon's new online shopping experience
-
Now Playing: Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
-
Now Playing: Jogger details how she escaped abduction attempt
-
Now Playing: Computer glitch strands hundreds of travelers for days
-
Now Playing: NBA player files civil rights lawsuit over stun-gun arrest