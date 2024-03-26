Digital creator shares video of her dog staying with her during a seizure

Jaime Simpson said that despite feeling embarrassed to share a video of her having a seizure, she wanted to use it to raise awareness about epilepsy.

March 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live