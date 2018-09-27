Transcript for Gym for pregnant women gives moms a safe place to workout, build a community

I mean. Yeah. It pregnancy cloud is a creep Bosnian health fitness France with our flagship studio located here and sell honey RXE and we are dedicated to helping moms. Had aids stronger pregnancy and labor delivery and more complete postpartum recovery in. Classes. Had different components of the gyms because it's safe Pacific on want you. Need to do for union baby it really went on north and a cool. So that you feel like nobody is strong and can hunt let and it gives you confidence heading into the stage of the pregnancy. We have a classic that we called signature Aaron and we haven't per hour pregnant moms as well let's turn on its hands. The class is developed with a pregnant body and postpartum body mind. We basically got Harry searched. And figure out what and the most common ailments settling for Gil frowned and police are done and how to train a body for pregnancy to prevent any of that. And what's really scared. Labor and delivery the classes have helping to. You ready mentally and physically. And I know it's gonna make a big difference when the time some. You really can feel alone out there are going through this process that finding community has so I'm plan. In any stage of hair like that especially when you're going through such heavy chains like best everyone's really a pen and get to shed their experienced sales in the command the lots. It gives you confidence going full if it. If they can get for it they can UI and teach you different ways to handle apartments it hasn't fit. I'm thinking FTC has really helped me feel ready in the last. Sports labor can be very.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.