Nutritionist Rachel Beller demos antioxidant-rich recipes to stay healthy and strong

More
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Beller shows how to make three dishes that she says can boost your immune system.
3:03 | 10/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nutritionist Rachel Beller demos antioxidant-rich recipes to stay healthy and strong

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58303269,"title":"Nutritionist Rachel Beller demos antioxidant-rich recipes to stay healthy and strong","duration":"3:03","description":"In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Beller shows how to make three dishes that she says can boost your immune system. ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/nutritionist-rachel-beller-demos-antioxidant-rich-recipes-stay-58303269","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.