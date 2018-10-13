Transcript for Selena Gomez reportedly seeking mental health treatment

Fans of Selena Gomez are sending well wishes to the singer after reports that she's seeking mental health treatment to address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression. Gomez told fans on Instagram Instagram back in September she was taking a break from social media posting that negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Joining us now from London with more on the subject of mental health is our chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. Thanks so much for joining us, Dr. Ashton. You're in London attending the global summit on mental health culture change. Selena has a huge reach on social media. We know that. The fact she's seeking treatment, though, how -- what impact will that have on awareness surrounding mental health? I think any time you talk about a celebrity with well over 100 million followers on social media, there's the potential there with that platform to do a lot of good. To increase awareness, to destigmatize any mental health condition. It's why I'm here at the second global mental health summit. But when you talk about social media, it can be a double-edged sword. Yes, people can reach out, they can help other, they can get help and support themselves, but with a public figure there is also a huge risk of misinformation and a false narrative so oftentimes it's about getting the story out that a person wants to get out there so they can get ahead of things. Speaking of social media, when Selena posted that she was taking a break, could that have been a signal she was struggling or could that be part of her treatment something that maybe others should consider as well? Well, yes and yes. It can be a sign that someone is struggling but it also can be healthy and appropriate and to make this analogy between mental health and a physical condition, if you had knee surgery, you wouldn't be jumping right back on a treadmill so that's the key. And quickly as we mentioned you're at the global mental health summit. What are some of the biggest important takeaways from the conference? It's been great, whit. It's about increasing awareness, dropping the stigma, saying it's okay not to be okay and to making that connection, that physical, health, mental health. They're all connected and both important and just because you can't see someone overtly physically struggling doesn't mean what they're dealing with is any less serious than a physical issue, so it's been amazing. Such an important issue and we appreciate you bringing so much attention to this and moving the conversation forward. Dr. Ashton, thanks so much. We appreciate it. Thanks, whit.

