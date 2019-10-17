-
Now Playing: Millennial doctor uses TikTok to warn kids about the dangers of vaping
-
Now Playing: 2 vaping-related deaths reported in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: 33 deaths linked to e-cigarettes and nearly 1,500 sickened: CDC
-
Now Playing: Mom of 6 shares her breast cancer journey: ‘I just didn’t take the time for myself’
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts’ ‘Thriver Thursday’ celebrates inspiring Peloton instructor
-
Now Playing: New yoga craze is all the rage
-
Now Playing: Wife of Detroit Lions quarterback on the road to recovery
-
Now Playing: Health officials advise early flu shots amid concerns of possible shortage
-
Now Playing: Taco Bell recalls 2.3M pounds of seasoned beef due to metal shavings
-
Now Playing: Community partners fight Ohio's opioid epidemic
-
Now Playing: National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
-
Now Playing: Taco Bell recalls seasoned beef
-
Now Playing: New study shows student athletes more likely to get concussions in games than practice
-
Now Playing: CDC confirms Indiana’s first rare mosquito-borne virus death
-
Now Playing: Danielle Fishel from 'Boy Meets World' opens up about baby's health
-
Now Playing: Marijuana use in men could increase risk of miscarriage in partners
-
Now Playing: Miscarriage and stillbirth: Everything to know
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jackie Walters of ‘Married to Medicine' helps woman get 1st mammogram