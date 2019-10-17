Transcript for 33 deaths linked to e-cigarettes and nearly 1,500 sickened: CDC

A steady and concerning rise in the number of beeping related lung illnesses. The CDC releasing updated numbers showing 33 deaths linked to. 15100. People across the country sick at. Among them sixteen year old Samantha hospitalized in Arizona with bleeding lungs and now recovering after her family found her and responsive last week some people are reporting history. Months of symptoms and that all of a sudden got worse and some are reporting just a couple of weeks today most of the reported illnesses are in young people and the American academy of pediatrics finds what 127%. Of high school students use. Tobacco prevention expert doctor Suzanne Hinske bringing the alarming reality to congress testifying that heightened levels of nicotine and the eight pence an. Our leading teenagers with overwhelming addictions. In speaking with my patients. They admit they are indeed gaping throughout the night this is something I've not seen adolescent cigarette users experts warn that many young users are being lowered by fruity flavors and some baby products the drug administration vowing to ban the seal of all flavored. And while the CDC found most of the reported health issues are in people who use products containing PC. It's still unclear what is causing the lung illnesses the CDC says it's now doing additional testing. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

