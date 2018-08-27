Aspirin disappoints for avoiding first heart attack, stroke

New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or stroke.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aspirin disappoints for avoiding first heart attack, stroke
In this morning's health alerts to new research suggests an asked day. Does not have the same benefits for every one the blood thinner has been found to cut down the chances of another. Heart attack or stroke for those who have already had one but. New research suggests it does not help prevent a first stroke more heart attack in people at moderate risk. Another study found the risks outweigh the benefits for those with diabetes who are at risk of greater risk of serious beatings.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

