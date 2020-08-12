Transcript for Biden introduces health team

Health care's a right thrall not a privilege for a few. It was all of you know. I know that out of our collective paying. We're gonna find a collective purpose. To control the pandemic to save lives and to heal as a nation. Today I'm pleased to announce achievement was going to do suggest that his team of world class experts. At the top of their fails crisis tested defined by deep sense of duty honor and patriotism. Already. Ready to jump in they'd been advising me menu for a long time. And they're going to be ready on day watt to spare not a single effort. To get this pandemic under control so we get back to work. Get back to our lives. Get back to our loved ones. The lead to cover ninety response across the government to accelerate testing. Tricks are supply chain and distribute the vaccine. Though work of my economic team. Because controlling the pandemic. Delivered better health care and reviving the economy go hand in hand. They'll work of mark foreign policy NASA security team. Because we can only beat the virus here at home it must be beaten every Americans back to haunt us again. Today I am announcing. That in consultation with doctor Tony found she. We developed the first three objectives of the new initiative that I'm ask you this team to complete. Once I'm sworn in our first 100 days in office. My first hundred days quote and a Covert nineteen virus. I can't promise that. But. But we did not get into this mess quickly. We're knocking me get out of it quickly it's gonna take some time. But I'm absolutely convinced that no 100 days we can change the course of the disease. And changed life in America. For the better.

