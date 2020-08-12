-
Now Playing: Report claims Trump declined vaccine order
-
Now Playing: Kate Middleton and Prince William thank medical workers fighting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: UK rolls out 1st COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: UK patient receives 1st COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on COVID-19 crisis in Montana
-
Now Playing: UK rolls out 1st doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Study suggests best way to reduce COVID-19 transmission risk in cars
-
Now Playing: Britain begins vaccinating citizens for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: President Trump to sign executive order today
-
Now Playing: UK gives 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: New restrictions in place as COVID-19 deaths reach 90 per hour in US
-
Now Playing: Trump administration reportedly passed up more doses of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about COVID-19 long-haulers
-
Now Playing: Where to find trustworthy COVD-19 vaccine information
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: US reports record 1.3 million new COVID-19 cases last week
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: New stay-at-home orders for more than 30 million Californians
-
Now Playing: Many California counties in full lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise across US
-
Now Playing: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Pfizer's vaccine waiting for FDA approval on Thursday