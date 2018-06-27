Transcript for What happens to your body in a hot car?

I experienced firsthand how quickly a hot car can affect an adult body to do that were start with a blood pressure. I teamed up with Barbara her medics and pennsylvanians. Holds on checks my body temperature of 98 point very. Textbook perfect our eyes and hooks me up to a heart monitor before we lock ourselves in this minivan I'm wired up about ninety degrees outside let's go. They didn't take long to feel the heat. Cozy. You're up 214 already wow. I went from 98 point 3200 pointing up an like on the the temperature inside the van climbing more than ten degrees in a matter of twenty minutes and we're just dripping sweat Erfurt where. This is extreme com. When he nine minutes then. There's another convincing. So we're up to two. Paul checking the monitor notices. I've had to irregular heartbeats a sign my heart is feeling that he 805. Wow so at this point most children. Would not be sustained we would have a critically ill tell my body temperature of 10 apply proven to be deadly for children. So we play it safe and calls. Open the door. Thank god.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.