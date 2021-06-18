24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

‘Boosting the vaccinated’ not as key as ‘vaccinating the unvaccinated’: Expert

Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA&rsquo;s vaccine advisory committee, discusses what will determine if the committee recommends COVID vaccine booster shots for most Americans.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live