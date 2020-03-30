Brooklyn bar operator arrested for violating social distancing order

The operator of the Miami II Sport Cafe is the first person arrested under NYC’s executive order banning nonessential gatherings and business. Video courtesy of WABC.
0:18 | 03/30/20

Transcript for Brooklyn bar operator arrested for violating social distancing order
Man has been arrested for running an illegal club in Brooklyn police say officers found twelve people drinking and gambling and set a club Saturday and kings highway greaves and the club appear to be closed from the outside and had no liquor license. Mustn't bundled faces several charges including reckless endangerment this is the first arrest under mayor to blast his executive mortar.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

