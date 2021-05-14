Former CDC director: ‘I see this as a brand new day’

More
Former acting CDC director Dr. Richard Besser breaks down the CDC’s new guidance that vaccinated Americans generally don’t need to wear masks and explains the exceptions.
6:20 | 05/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former CDC director: ‘I see this as a brand new day’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:20","description":"Former acting CDC director Dr. Richard Besser breaks down the CDC’s new guidance that vaccinated Americans generally don’t need to wear masks and explains the exceptions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"77680960","title":"Former CDC director: ‘I see this as a brand new day’","url":"/Health/video/cdc-director-brand-day-77680960"}