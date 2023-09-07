CDC reporting increase in COVID cases in the Southeast as kids head back to school

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna says lab studies show its upcoming booster helped offer additional protection against newer COVID subvariants.

September 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live