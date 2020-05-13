Now Playing: New York City breaks record: 58 straight days with no pedestrian deaths

Now Playing: Paul Manafort released from prison early due to coronavirus

Now Playing: An increase in domestic violence has been reported due to the pandemic

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: How convalescent plasma is being used to help newly infected COVID-19 patients

Now Playing: The number of coronavirus cases in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are trending down

Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Now Playing: Pediatric inflammatory syndrome cases rise in NYC

Now Playing: COVID-19 survivor is fighting the virus through blood donations

Now Playing: How rare inflammatory illness could impact schools

Now Playing: Broadway star’s wife speaks out after husband wakes up from coma

Now Playing: Grocery prices on the rise

Now Playing: New coronavirus model predicts jump in death toll

Now Playing: Laboratories race to create a vaccine

Now Playing: Entertainment industry slowly getting back on track

Now Playing: Is it safe to hug a relative I haven’t been quarantining with?

Now Playing: This front-line nurse documented life during coronavirus in the emergency room

Now Playing: This woman dropped 105 pounds with the keto diet after a pre-diabetes diagnosis