Coronavirus daily update: April 17, 2020

More
The latest news and biggest developments to keep you informed about the deadly pandemic.
2:45 | 04/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus daily update: April 17, 2020
Yeah. OK. And yeah. Yeah. Yeah. And. Okay. And for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:45","description":"The latest news and biggest developments to keep you informed about the deadly pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70215451","title":"Coronavirus daily update: April 17, 2020","url":"/Health/video/coronavirus-daily-update-april-17-2020-70215451"}