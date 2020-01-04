COVID-19 has accelerated to 60 of the 64 parishes in Louisiana

More
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser discusses the impact of the coronavirus spread.
3:41 | 04/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 has accelerated to 60 of the 64 parishes in Louisiana

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:41","description":"Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser discusses the impact of the coronavirus spread.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69917595","title":"COVID-19 has accelerated to 60 of the 64 parishes in Louisiana","url":"/Health/video/covid-19-accelerated-60-64-parishes-louisiana-69917595"}