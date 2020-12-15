As COVID-19 enters public awareness, scientists mobilize on vaccine: Part 1

Before the first COVID-19 case reaches the U.S. in January, scientists worldwide are already getting to work developing a vaccine using existing technology and a genetic blueprint of the novel virus.
6:40 | 12/15/20

