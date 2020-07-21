-
Now Playing: Communities face testing struggles as COVID-19 cases rise in 40 states
-
Now Playing: Promising signs in race to find COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who say they’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Imperial County is California's COVID-19 epicenter
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Mississippi sees rapid rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: July 20, 2020
-
Now Playing: How to stay safe from chemicals in sunscreens
-
Now Playing: New hope for coronavirus vaccine
-
Now Playing: Mom and COVID-19 survivor meets son one month after giving birth to him
-
Now Playing: US surpasses 140,000 deaths from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Mystery conditions affect some coronavirus survivors months after diagnosis
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases cross 14 million worldwide
-
Now Playing: Former CDC director on nation's approach to fighting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: Locked down Down Under
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases surge in Texas
-
Now Playing: Double amputee, 5, raises over $1 million
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces her cancer has returned