Transcript for WHO director responds to US pulling funding

The United States of America. Has been a long standing and generous friend for deputy chill. And we hope it will continue to be so. We regret the decision. Off the president of the United States. To order a hole in funding. To the world knows organization. We sup Ort from the peep boot. And government of the United States. WHO walks to improve the health. Off many of the world's poorest. And most but not have been people who. That big chill is not only fighting Corbett nine tuned. We're also wanting to August polio measles my Latvia. Ebola. HIV Cuban policies. My nutrition. Concept that it is meant on held. And many odd that abuses. And conditions. We also want these countries to strengthen. Health systems and improve boxes. To life saving health services. Deputy joys of reviewing the impart the fog ward off any withdrawal of US funding. And we'd work without partners to field. Any financial gaps we face and to be sure out work continues. Uninterrupted. Our commitment to public held signs. And to set of being all of the people of the world. Without fear or favor the remains. Up so Newt. Our mission. And Monday it out toward quiz automation to see equity. Without being cut to size of their populations. Or economies. Corbett nine Tim does and not discriminate. Between breach nations and poor. United Nations and the small. It does not discriminate between nationalities it's an ECTs or ideologies. Neither do we. This is a time for all of us to be united. In out of common struck them. A gains a common threat. A dangerous enemy. When win a divided the virus exploits that cracks between us. We're committed to set of being the one of this people who. And -- accountability. For the resources with which we have been thrusted. In due course. WHO's performance in targeting this pundit meek will be interviewed by WTO's member states. And they independent voting stunt died in place to be true transparency and accountability. For that my Teddy involving all responders. This is particles they usually in process put in place by our member states. No doubt areas for improvement would be identified. And that would be lessons for all applies to let. But forum out. Our focus. My focus. Is ought to stop being this virus. And saving lives. Deputy joy is grateful to them Manning nations organizations. And individual who's. Who have expressed their support and commitment to WHO. In recent days. Including their finance him commitment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.