Transcript for Dr. Jen Ashton gets her 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot

An ABC news chief medical correspondent doctor Jennifer Ashton is getting her first dose of the Coleman vaccine. This morning a some doctors at the hospital where she perform surgeries already received a doctor Ashton is in the second group. And she is sharing that experience with us good morning doctor Jan. Hey Diana. Here it is proof of my a vaccine dose number Juan. I'm here at Englewood health. In Englewood New Jersey this is the hospital that I've been on staff that for sixteen years and I was. Lee and anxiously awaiting might turn I am in group two. So. I got the notification last week. That might group was up and I immediately took the first available spot that was offered. And I just feel incredibly fortunate. I didn't realize until that. Neil was in my arm how much. Fear and concern I had suppressed all year. As I continued to take care patients and watch a lot of my friends and family. Take care of ICU co vacations. But it was incredible. Interesting angle for me Diana I do they hissed. He is severe allergic reaction I have I'm required emergency room care for an allergy to foods. I spoke with my allergist last night aid because yes doctors also have doctor is we don't take care of ourselves and he recommended that I pre medicate but Starr tech which is a non sedating antihistamine about an hour before. Obviously I have my at the hands here are. I put my eight history down on the questionnaire so everyone here was aware there's paramedics here. Not just for me that for every one and were monitored. Fifteen minutes for every 11 someone with a severe history of an allergic reaction thirty minutes I feel totally fine. But I really want to explain how I need the decision for myself to get vaccinated. It's risk vs risk the risk of an allergic reaction right now according to the CDC and the case is Dave tract is about one in 45000 doses. My risk of poll data is way higher than that. And if I were to get coal bed. Bomb not particularly. Scared of dying of coated. Because I don't have any of the big risk factors. I am concerned about being in the ten to 30% of people who have residual long term effects of coal bed. And so that to me made it an easy decision the rare chance of an allergic reaction verses a much higher chance of getting coded. So I feel fine and I encourage anyone who has a history of an allergic reactions eat with they're Allard just their health care provider. But so far so good and thefts he and Diane. Tonight doctor Ashton thank you know so many people are are toying with that decision themselves right now in so many more will be. In the futures so thank you for sharing now and us thanks for all the work you do with their patients. And all the work you do to keep us informed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.