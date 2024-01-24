Dr. Uché Blackstock says we need 'to invest in black communities' within healthcare

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Dr. Uché Blackstock about her book, “Legacy,” on the racial inequities in healthcare that impact Black people and what can be done to fix the system.

January 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live