Transcript for FDA approves diabetes drug to treat obesity

And the FDA has approved a groundbreaking treatments for obesity. An existing diabetes drug can now be administered at a higher dose for use with patients struggling with chronic obesity. On a rain ABC's medical contributor emergency medical physician doctor Darian southern for more on this. And the latest on the pandemic doctor Sutton thanks for being here must or this new treatment. How significant. Is this and has a work. All this is incredibly important news in the world of obesity Madison this medication which is commonly known as someone who side. It works by suppressing appetite and what have studies have shown us that it can add to increase our Oreo contribute to weight loss by as much as ten to 15%. And as high as 20% and study participants though he's incredibly important news because it that's only a few of available medications in the treatment of obesity. What will it be available is are there any limits on who will be able to get this treatment. So it's currently available because it is currently in use for treatment of diabetes at different doses on hand as well as far as availability and accessibility. That's a look at every issue it's indicated for patients with a BMI over thirty or those under thirty with an obesity related health condition. But unfortunately it might not be accessible to all as it will likely be expensive but the price has yet to be determined. Dodd Ed and I also want to ask you about the pandemic because nearly half a mile eligible Americans are now fully vaccinated against Kobe in nineteen never went well and all we're back. The pace of new vaccinations is slow and we're now averaging less than one million shots per day down from 3.3 million in April so. Where that puts us in terms of reaching herd immunity. So immediately hands are trajectory when we look at our timeline and terms of when we can has achieved that 70% vaccine induced herd immunity. Initially earlier on in the pandemic ordered acceding to the three million people putting we were hoping to see that number obtain in July or August. But now trajectories are pushing it to September and October and so that's really unfortunate. That's especially those who are young and healthy are presumably more hesitant to get the vaccine. And it's understandable that the risk is not zero and I'm trying to help my patients understand. That combination is still very much of risk as this pandemic is ongoing some hopeful that more more people continue to participate in vaccine use aren't actually Darius and great to talk to thank you. Thank you she.

