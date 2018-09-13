FDA calls e-cigarettes 'an epidemic' among minors

More
The use of e-cigarettes has become an "epidemic" among children, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
0:27 | 09/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FDA calls e-cigarettes 'an epidemic' among minors

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57793651,"title":"FDA calls e-cigarettes 'an epidemic' among minors","duration":"0:27","description":"The use of e-cigarettes has become an \"epidemic\" among children, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.","url":"/Health/video/fda-calls-cigarettes-epidemic-minors-57793651","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.