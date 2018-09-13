FDA calls e-cigarettes 'an epidemic' among minors More The use of e-cigarettes has become an "epidemic" among children, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for FDA calls e-cigarettes 'an epidemic' among minors This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Amazing advancements against cancer, but not everyone benefits

Now Playing: FDA calls e-cigarettes 'an epidemic' among minors

Now Playing: Behind the byline: Barbara Feder Ostrov on her Prudence Hall story

Now Playing: How one mom changed a health care law to save her dying daughter

Now Playing: 14 fall sick in salmonella outbreak possibly linked to large, cage-free eggs

Now Playing: Sugar-Free September: Can you give up added sugar for a whole month?

Now Playing: Doctors providing opioids without proper documentation: Study

Now Playing: Olivia Newton-John reveals that her breast cancer has returned

Now Playing: Why Jennifer Garner's nutritionist starts every day with a smoothie

Now Playing: Do probiotics really make a difference in keeping our guts healthy?

Now Playing: What are probiotics?

Now Playing: Gina Rodriguez wants to talk about your period

Now Playing: A step-by-step guide on how to 'break up' with your phone

Now Playing: Globally 25 percent of adults aren't getting the recommended amount of exercise: WHO

Now Playing: More cases of Salmonella linked to Honey Smacks cereal: CDC

Now Playing: Salmonella outbreak linked to popular cereal

Now Playing: New advice on kids' concussions calls for better tracking

Now Playing: 61-year-old CEO shares his tips for staying fit at any age

Now Playing: New study shows a spike in ADHD diagnoses among children

Now Playing: ADHD rates in kids have increased over the past 20 years, new study says Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57793651,"title":"FDA calls e-cigarettes 'an epidemic' among minors","duration":"0:27","description":"The use of e-cigarettes has become an \"epidemic\" among children, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.","url":"/Health/video/fda-calls-cigarettes-epidemic-minors-57793651","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}