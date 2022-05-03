FDA limits use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot risk

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel breaks down the news over the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine's rare risk of blood clots and what it means for people who already received the shot.

