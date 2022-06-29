Health departments are raising awareness about HIV prevention for World Aids Day

According to HIV.Gov, approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV but the CDC says PrEP drugs can reduce the risk of infection by 99% when taken daily.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live