-
Now Playing: Fauci on what to know about COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Health care workers nationwide receive COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: FDA on track to approve Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Distribution of Pfizer vaccine to rural areas
-
Now Playing: Bill Barr submits letter of resignation
-
Now Playing: Biden confirmed by Electoral College
-
Now Playing: Rare and exclusive, behind the scenes look at 'The Empire Strikes Back'
-
Now Playing: Ghislaine Maxwell wants to be released on bail
-
Now Playing: Winter storm to hit Northeast with heavy snow
-
Now Playing: Women rally behind Jill Biden after WSJ op-ed asks her to drop 'Dr.'
-
Now Playing: Attorney General William Barr to resign
-
Now Playing: Winter storm threatens vaccine and holiday shipping
-
Now Playing: New York nurse describes receiving COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Health care workers get 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Day 2 of Pfizer coronavirus vaccinations across the country
-
Now Playing: UPS driver jumps for joy after homeowners leave bowl of snacks
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, December 14, 2020
-
Now Playing: 1st American to receive vaccine: ‘I see a light at the end of the tunnel’