Transcript for What is herd immunity?

And with that vaccine now being distributed to front line workers the wait is on for enough doses to achieve. Herd immunity infectious disease specialist and ABC news medical contributor doctor died Eller and joins me now for more on this and doctor on break this down because this is one of those terms that we heard a lot about. In the beginning of the bend at Mecca related to whether or not we can achieve herd immunity with enough people getting the virus now we're looking at the hope of getting it. Through a vaccine so can you start by just sort of explaining how herd immunity works. Yes good morning to and it's good to be what you sow herd immunity is an important concept each reached when enough people have developed and unity through vaccination. But to break the Kobe chain of transmission. Civil we don't know exactly how much population immunity is enough but we think. That is probably somewhere over fifty or 60%. That number varies here depends upon the infection you're dealing wit and it really depends and other factors as well where are you within Europe transmission are you having. You know uncontrollable number of cases what season is that our people masking but generally speaking we think it more than 60% of the US is immunized to remember that's close to 200 million people getting two doses at this point then hopefully it will reach herd immunity so much used the term hurt protection. Because what's happening is you have enough people who were immediately InterGroup and you really protecting the susceptible people the people that are vaccinated for one reason or another you're really. Preventing them from seeing the virus that that's herd immunity. And so does that also include the people who have recovered from cove in nineteen do they contribute to herd immunity or do they need to get. The vaccine in order to do that. Right well it probably. Does against some one of the points that you're raising is what's the durability. After natural infection how long are you mean for and for that no matter how laundering are you Munich after the vaccine we don't know these answers yeah with natural infection it looks like. For most people it's probably you know over nine months close to meeting close to a year at this point so that's good news but they probably do contribute partially tuned to this to the herd immunity but. Remember the sweet and model of just ripping off the band aid and you know seeing as you can develop herd immunity through natural infection that won't work that will cause too many casualties that experiment was done it and headed failed. The you know you also just touched on a question that I got on Twitter from a few viewers which was about. The length of the effectiveness of the vaccine may said it's not really clear but do we know how this will work in the long term is this something we're gonna need to get. Every year let's say or you're gonna need a booster shot every six months how how effective is it once you do get the vaccine how long does that last. Will we know how effective it is okay that we know it's it's 95%. Effective but that's obviously over the short term because we only have short term effectiveness data over a few months. How Long Will last we don't know that remains to be seen we will learn that over time. Bob but he does underscore the importance that we know that it prevents disease but we still don't know how much overall per eye infection it prevents him we don't know yet how. How how much it's going to affect transmission. That's the reason why getting your vaccine is not a license to take off your mask. And I'm sure are the reason why it's so important for us to continue these clinical trials so we continue to answer. More of these questions as we go. Absolutely I mean this is a very usual time right now right it did it speech and there's really this duality where were in the midst of the pandemic of darkness and frustration and exhaustion as we're seeing cases rise hospitalizations. Rising doubts rise. But at the same point I truly believe that this has become the pandemic of hope with their co in nineteen vaccines and how safe and effective they are. A pandemic of hope I wasn't sure I would ever hear you say that doctor Allard and it's great to talk to you as always thank you. You to die and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.